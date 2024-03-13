Naga boy Hinoto Kakishe Yepthomi commissioned in Indian Army as Lieutenant

Kohima: In a cheering feat, Lieutenant Hinoto Kakishe Yepthomi, who belongs to Nagaland’s remote Niuland district, was commissioned in the Indian Army at Officer’s Training Academy, Chennai, officials said on Tuesday. Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the hallowed grounds of Sainik School at Punglwa reverberated with pride as one of their cadets, Yepthomi, etched his name in history marking a momentous milestone in his journey. Cadet Yepthomi’s unwavering commitment and dedication have been nothing short of exemplary.

Lt Col Shukla said his (Yepthomi’s) journey began at Sainik School at Punglwa, where he imbibed the values of discipline, integrity and service.

As a student, he may not have stood out for his brilliance, but consistently showcased qualities that define a true officer - honesty, accountability, and unwavering determination, the spokesman said. Having successfully cleared the Services Selection Board for SSC Tech entry, Cadet Yepthomi embarked on his training journey at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai in April 2023.

His perseverance and resilience paid off as he emerged as a beacon of hope for aspiring young officers, Lt Col Shukla observed.

The Principal, staff, and fellow cadets of Sainik School at Punglwa extend their heartfelt congratulations to Lieutenant Yepthomi and his proud parents.

Sainik School teachers said: “His commissioning into the Indian Army is a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing leaders who serve with honour and valour.”

Son of Kakishe Yeptho, Lieutenant Yepthomi journey from a diligent cadet to a commissioned officer inspires us all, reinforcing the belief that character and determination are the cornerstones of greatness, they said. (IANS)

