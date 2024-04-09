Arunachal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Condemns China's Attempt to Rename Places at a Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: In a firm response to China's attempt to rename various places in Arunachal Pradesh, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the act, stressing that it wouldn't change the ground reality of the region. Addressing a poll rally in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, Singh questioned China's motives, stating, "If we change the names of various states of the neighbouring country, will those be parts of our territory?"

China recently unveiled a list of 30 new names for locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, a move perceived by India as an assertion of territorial claims. This isn't the first time China has made such attempts, as it has previously sought to challenge India's sovereignty over the northeastern state.

Singh reiterated India's stance on the matter, emphasizing that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. He affirmed India's commitment to maintaining good relations with its neighbors but warned against any actions that undermine its sovereignty.

"We want to maintain good relations with all our neighbors. But if anybody tries to harm our self-respect, India has the capability to give a befitting reply," declared Singh.

The Ministry of External Affairs also rejected China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state "was, is, and will always be an integral part of India." This statement echoes India's long-standing position on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tensions between India and China have escalated in recent years, particularly along their disputed border in the Himalayan region. Both countries have engaged in military standoffs and border skirmishes, further straining their bilateral relations.

China's move to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh has drawn strong condemnation from Indian authorities, who view it as a provocative gesture aimed at challenging India's sovereignty. Despite diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, such actions risk exacerbating the already fragile relationship between the two Asian giants.

As both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, the issue of territorial disputes remains a significant point of contention, with implications not only for India and China but for the broader regional stability in Asia.