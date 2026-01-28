Faansi Ghar: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reminded of contempt for skipping panel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday wrote to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Aam Aadmi Party colleagues informing them that their non-appearance before a House Committee over the ‘Faansi Ghar’ matter amounts to contempt of the House.

The Secretariat issued letters to Kejriwal, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, apprising them that the Privileges Committee has held that their deliberate non-appearance before it amounts to contempt of the House and of the Committee.

The letters conveyed that the Committee has recommended appropriate action against them by the House and called upon the individuals concerned to take note of the findings and recommendations contained in the First Report of the Privileges Committee.

The matter pertains to the alleged false claims made during the previous AAP government to wrongly brand a colonial-era ‘Tiffin Room’ as a ‘Faansi Ghar’ (Execution Chamber) within the Assembly premises. The matter was later referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker. (IANS)

