"As I said, PM Modi is scared, doesn't want to face truth": Rahul Gandhi after Modi avoids parliament over memoir row

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “scared” and avoiding Parliament, saying he does not want to face the truth on national security, as a major standoff erupted in the House over Gandhi’s references to former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir on the 2020 China border crisis. PM Modi was expected to reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Wednesday, but the House was adjourned till February 5, following repeated disruptions and uproar by Opposition members. In a post shared on X, Gandhi wrote, “As I said, PM Modi won’t come to Parliament because he is scared and doesn’t want to face the truth.” He also shared a video from outside the Parliament premises, saying, “I don’t think the PM will have the guts to come in the Lok Sabha today because if he comes, I’m going to give him this (General MM Naravane) book. So if PM comes, I will go physically and hand him this book so he can read it, and he will know what his truth is, and the country will also know about the same.” (ANI)

