Asia’s Highest Contemporary Land Art Exhibition 'sa' Returns to Ladakh, Showcasing Climate Optimism at 3,600 Meters

Leh: Asia’s highest-ever contemporary land art group exhibition, titled “sa,” at an astounding altitude of 3,600 m, will launch from June 1-10 at Disko Valley Bike Park in Leh, Ladakh.

According to the German Embassy in Delhi, “The artist-led exhibition titled “sa” focuses on the intersection of environment, culture and community in high-altitude environments.”

sa meaning soil in Ladakhi, is a pioneering and immersive public art initiative, bringing together artists, organisations, the youth and communities from the Himalayan region, wider India and abroad in Leh, Ladakh, India.

All sa activities are based around the theme of “climate optimism.”

The first edition took place in August 2023 and received wide national and global recognition, selected as one of the leading exhibitions worldwide, bringing together the cultural and the natural world, where the organisers aim to create a wider and more mindful art community.

sa edition two in 2024, with the title “The Future of Immersive Land Art/Immersive Land Art and the Future”, aims to increase the impact through a renewed and enhanced selection of site-specific art installations and sculptures using local discarded, renewable or reusable materials, school outreach, and artist film screenings curated by the Dharamshala International Film Festival and for the first time: immersive contemporary performance.

It was selected as one of the 19 projects worldwide to be supported by the European Union National Institutes for Culture 2024.

This year’s edition will again focus on artists from Ladakh as well as further afield, such as Manisha Gera Baswani, Kunzes Angmo, Tsetan Angmo, Zarina Parveen, Kundan Gyatso, Stanzin Tsepel, Tsering Youdol, Urgain Zawa, Li Actuallee, Viola Bordon, Doyel Joshi, Neil Ghose Basler, Omaggio Performing Company, Margherita Moscardini, Raghav and Ansh Kumar, Angelina Kumar, Ramon De Marco, Ikshit Pande, Jasmeet Dhillon and Laurent Ziegler.

Through a unique collaboration with the Austrian public arts institution, the Museum in progress, a series of works by international artists such as Minerva Cuevas, Shilpa Gupta, Samson Kambalu, Agnieszka Kurant, Christian Robert-Tissot, Eva Schlegel, Grazia Toderi and Erwin Wurm will be shown at the exhibition. (ANI)

