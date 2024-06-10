New Delhi: Election Commission Announces Schedule for By-Elections Across Multiple States

NEW DELHI: In aftermath of Lok Sabha polls 2024 Election Commission of India has wasted no time. Orchestrating schedule for upcoming by-elections across various states, the bypolls are set for 13 Assembly constituencies. These constituencies spread across Bihar West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

According to statement released by Election Commission notification for these elections will be officially issued on June 14. This marks commencement of electoral process. Prospective candidates have until June 21 to file their nomination papers. The scrutiny of these submissions scheduled for June 24. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers has been set for June 26.

Polling day has been designated as July 10. Voters in aforementioned constituencies will exercise their democratic right. They will choose their representatives. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on July 13. The results will determine outcome of these crucial by-elections.

The 13 assembly constituencies selected for bypolls encompass diverse geographical spread. Four seats are located in West Bengal. Three in Himachal Pradesh and two in Uttarakhand. Remaining seats are distributed among Bihar Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. These constituencies include Rupauli (Bihar). Raiganj (West Bengal) Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal), Bagda (West Bengal) Maniktala (West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu). Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh) Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Manglaur (Uttarakhand) Jalandhar West (Punjab). Dehra (Himachal Pradesh), Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

It's imperative to note that by-elections are held to fill vacancies. These arise from demise or resignation of incumbent members. As such. These bypolls carry significant weight in shaping political landscape of respective states.

With stage set for pivotal electoral showdown political parties are expected to intensify their campaign efforts. They hope to secure victory. These are crucial by-elections. Outcomes of these contests will undoubtedly reverberate across political spectrum. They could potentially alter balance of power in affected states.