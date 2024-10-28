Assam CM Alleges Training Of Intruders In Jharkhand Madrasas Ahead Of Elections

RANCHI: As the upcoming Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections is approaching closer, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leveled serious allegations against the educational institutions operating in the poll-bound state.

The Assam CM claimed that an internal letter from the Jharkhand government admitted that certain madarsas are involved in activities such as providing unauthorized training and facilitating Aadhar card access for intruders.

CM Sarma delivered these fiery statements in the context of the upcoming elections. He exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the Santhal Pargana region, assuring that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in the area if the BJP comes to power.