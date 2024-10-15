Assam DGP Addresses New Batch of Goa Police Recruits

Goa: On a momentous occasion for the Goa Police, the Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, GP Singh, delivered an inspiring address to 700 new recruits including 569 men and 131 women, marking the first recruitment since 2013. The recruits, selected to join

the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd India Reserve Battalions of the Goa Police, are set to embark on a transformative journey as they undergo a rigorous 43-week training program.

The DGP expressed pride in welcoming the recruits, emphasising the importance of the profession they are entering. "You are not just joining the police force; you are becoming part of a legacy—a force that serves with honour, courage, and commitment to justice," said the DGP.

Training will be held at the prestigious Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, where recruits will develop essential qualities such as discipline, loyalty, physical fitness, and proficiency in weapons. The DGP highlighted the immense responsibility of wearing the police uniform, reminding recruits that they will be the face of law and order, tasked with protecting the lives, rights, and property of the people.

The DGP stressed the values that will guide recruits throughout their careers, including pride in service, loyalty to the nation, and selflessness in duty. Physical and mental fitness, as well as the importance of camaraderie, were also underscored. The address concluded with a call to serve with courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the law. The DGP urged the recruits to uphold the highest ideals of public service, reminding them that the people of Goa are counting on them to ensure safety and justice.

GP Singh, also addressed to 1957 newly recruited Manipur Police Constable undergoing basic training at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon.