Assembly polls: Puducherry leads voter turnout with 89.20%, Keralam stands at 77.50%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PUDHUCHERRY: High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held on Thursday in Keralam, and Puducherry. According to the latest Election Commission data at 7.30 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions, while Keralam witnessed significant participation at 77.50 per cent.

Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters.

Polling officials sealed the electronic voting machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in booths where polling had concluded.

Voting was held for 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors were eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in these elections.

Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there were 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stood at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there were 277 third-gender voters in the state.

Nearly 4,24,518 voters fell in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters were aged 85 years and above. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations were set up. UDF is aiming to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power for the past decade. The BJP has expanded its base and is challenging both the LDF and UDF.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The ruling NDA, which includes the All India NR Congress and the BJP, is being challenged by the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam to Vote on April 9; ECI Announces Poll Schedule for Four States and Puducherry