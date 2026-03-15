Assam to Vote on April 9 as ECI Announces Assembly Poll Schedule for Four States and Puducherry

Guwahati: Assam will go to the polls on April 9 in a single phase after the Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.
Along with Assam, polling will also be held on April 9 in Kerala and Puducherry in a single phase. Meanwhile, West Bengal will witness a two-phase election with voting scheduled for April 23 and April 29.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4.
Announcing the poll schedule at a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the upcoming elections as a "festival of pride" and urged voters, particularly the youth, to participate actively in the democratic process.
Addressing first-time voters, Kumar said they were about to undertake one of the most important responsibilities in a democracy by exercising their right to vote. He encouraged young voters to participate enthusiastically and cast their ballots with pride and confidence.
"Dear friends, you are about to take on one of the most important duties in a democracy by exercising your right to vote. I urge all of you, especially first-time voters, to take part in this democratic process with enthusiasm and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote plays a crucial role in shaping the future of your state and the nation," he added.
The Election Commission also informed that a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls had already been carried out in all four states and the Union Territory, with the final voters’ lists now published.
As part of preparations for the elections, Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, recently visited several poll-bound states, including West Bengal, to review the readiness of election machinery.
In Assam, elections will be held for the 126-member Legislative Assembly where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will face the Congress and its allies in a keen contest.
West Bengal, which has 294 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major political battle between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
In Kerala, the electoral contest is largely between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front for the 140-seat Assembly, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also contesting several constituencies.
Tamil Nadu will elect representatives for its 234-member Assembly, with major parties intensifying campaign activities and finalising seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners ahead of polling.
In Puducherry, elections will be conducted for all 30 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly.