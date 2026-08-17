Atal Ji made good governance fundamental mantra of politics: BJP president Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, honouring his legacy in shaping modern India’s strategic defence and governance model.

In a post on X, the BJP president emphasised Vajpayee’s pivotal role in elevating India’s global standing and establishing a benchmark for public administration. He specifically recalled major milestones of Vajpayee’s tenure, including the Pokhran nuclear tests, leadership during the Kargil War, and landmark connectivity initiatives like the Golden Quadrilateral.

“On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, we offer our humble tribute to him. The revered Atal Ji made good governance the fundamental mantra of politics. By successfully conducting the nuclear tests at Pokhran, he gave a new identity to India’s strategic capabilities, and during the Kargil War, with firm leadership and unwavering resolve, he ensured the nation’s victory. Through historic infrastructure projects like the Golden Quadrilateral, he laid a strong foundation for the development of modern India,” said Nitin Nabin.

He further added that Vajpayee’s dedication towards the Nation First agenda will remain a source of inspiration for everyone.

“His unwavering dedication to ‘Nation First’, his visionary leadership, and his commitment to democratic values will forever remain a source of inspiration for all of us,” added Nabin. (ANI)

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