Attack on CJI Gavai: Attorney General grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings

New Delhi: Attorney General R. Venkataramani has granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore for allegedly scandalising the Supreme Court through his conduct and utterances. Last week, advocate Kishore reportedly attempted to throw an object at a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai.

While being escorted out by security personnel, he was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma. Although CJI Gavai had initially decided that no action would be taken against advocate Kishore — who had approached the dais and allegedly attempted to remove his shoe — the matter took a turn after the Attorney General, upon reviewing the incident, found sufficient grounds to initiate contempt proceedings.

“Upon careful consideration of the material placed before me, I am satisfied that the conduct of Mr. Rakesh Kishore amounts to criminal contempt of Hon’ble Supreme Court within the scope of Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. His acts and utterances are not only scandalous but also calculated to demean the majesty and authority of the Supreme Court,” AG Venkataramani said in a letter addressed to the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The Attorney General added that such behaviour “strikes at the very foundation of the justice delivery system” and has a “clear tendency to lower public confidence in the institution of the judiciary, and more so of the highest Court.”

“No person can have any reason whatsoever to scandalise the Court. Throwing or attempting to throw any object aimed at the Hon’ble Judges, or shouting at judges to find fault with the conduct of proceedings, will be scandalous,” said AG Venkataramani, dismissing justifications offered by advocate Kishore for his conduct. (IANS)

