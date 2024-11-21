Aviation Minister Urges Airlines To Prioritize Passenger Safety And Cancel Flights Delayed By Over 3 Hours

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu stressed the significance of “passenger-centric approach and passenger safety” on Wednesday, urging airlines to notify passengers of possible delays or cancellations due to visibility concerns and to cancel flights that are more than three hours late.

CAT III ILS systems are in place on three of the Delhi Airport’s four runways, ensuring safe landings even in the event of severely low visibility. An important review meeting on fog readiness was being chaired by the Minister.

The decision was arrived at following 14 flights being diverted and numerous more being delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday due to poor visibility caused by inclement weather in the nation’s capital.