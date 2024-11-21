CBSE Releases Exam Schedule For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams 2025

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025. The exams are set to begin on February 15, 2025, and the detailed date sheets are now available on the official CBSE website. All exams will start at 10:30 am.

For Class 10 students, the exams will run until March 18, 2025. Key dates include the Science exam on February 20, Social Science on February 25, Hindi on February 28, and Mathematics on March 10.

Class 12 board exams will also commence on February 15, 2025, concluding on April 4, 2025. Significant exams include Physics on February 21, Business Studies on February 22, Chemistry on February 27, Geography on February 24, and Mass Media Studies on March 7.