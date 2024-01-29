Ayodhya: Ayodhya Ram Temple Draws Massive Devotee Turnout with 19 Lakh in First Week

AYODHYA: In a spectacular display of devotion, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir witnessed a record turnout of devotees in its first week, with nearly 19 lakh devotees offering prayers since the dedication ceremony on 22 January . The doors of the temple were opened to the public on January 23, and drew with a steady stream of worshipers from various parts of the country.

The consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol set off a wave of spiritual fervor in Ayodhya, creating a profound atmosphere that drew an immense congregation of devotees seeking darshan. The Uttar Pradesh Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, established a distinguished committee to meticulously coordinate arrangements, ensuring a seamless darshan experience for devotees.

Notably, on January 26, a national holiday in honor of Republic Day, the number of worshipers at the temple rose to 3.5 lakhs. However, it dropped slightly the next day, with a total of 3.25 lakh devotees visiting the revered shrine on January 28th. Devotees from different regions of the country and even international places gathered in large numbers every day. Padayatra got a special boost on Sunday, where over 2 lakh devotees gathered to worship Ram Lalla, according to UP DIPR.

The first few days saw a peak of 5 lakh members on January 23, but it fell slightly to 2.5 lakh on January 24 and fell again to 2 lakh on January 25. Despite these changes, turnout are both reflective of deep devotion and extensive imagery of Ayodhya Ram temple reflects the essence of spirituality and marked the shrine. The sounds of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ continue to reverberate in Ayodhya, as the temple remains a focal point for devotees seeking solace and spiritual connection in the holy sky surrounding the blessed abode of Lord Ram Lalla.