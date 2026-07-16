Ayodhya Devotees Urge Patience, Harmony While SIT Investigates Ram Mandir Donation Irregularities

Saints, ex Babri litigant appeal for faith in SIT probe

AYODHYA: Devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, with pilgrims asserting that their faith remains unshaken despite the ongoing Ram Mandir donation controversy.

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the alleged donation-related irregularities, religious leaders and local stakeholders have called for patience and confidence in the investigation.

General visuals from the Jagadguru Shri Ramanandacharya Dwar of the Ram Temple showed devotees lining up early in the morning to offer prayers and seek the darshan of Ram Lalla, underscoring that the flow of pilgrims remains steady. Commenting on the ongoing investigation, Arya Saint Varun Das said people have placed their trust in the SIT and urged everyone to await its findings.

“Everyone is looking towards the SIT, and people have expressed their trust in its investigation. Only after the report is submitted can it be determined whether the SIT has conducted a fair investigation or if there has been any attempt to cover up facts. As per the Chief Minister’s statement, the investigation has been carried out with the aim of separating fact from fiction…” Former Babri Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari also appealed for preserving Ayodhya’s image and maintaining communal harmony. He described the alleged incident as unfortunate but emphasised that legal action has already been taken against those accused. “Ayodhya is a sacred city. It is the abode of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple. People should come to Ayodhya, offer prayers, and seek the blessings of Lord Ram. As for the incidents that have taken place here, they are unfortunate. Those who committed wrongdoing are now behind bars. People should help preserve and beautify Ayodhya, and there is no need to publicise negative things about the city…” Devotees visiting the temple echoed similar sentiments, saying the controversy has not diminished their faith in Lord Ram or the temple. One devotee said: “I have come to the Ram Temple to offer prayers… After the donation theft case, more devotees are arriving…” (IANS)

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