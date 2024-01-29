Ayodhya: Global Devotion Finds Expression in Gifts and Donations for Ram Mandir

AYODHYA: As the much-awaited dedication of the Ram temple in Ayodhya draws closer, the outpouring of devotion and generosity by millions of Hindus across the globe plays an important role.

In addition to its spiritual significance, the church is built with an impressive collection of gifts from different parts of the world, reflecting countless expressions of faith.

A Symbolic Embrace of Nepal: Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, sends over 3,000 gifts including silver shoes, jewelery and clothes, creating a crossing link between the divine couple Shaligram stones from Nepal enhance the sanctity of this temple.

Gujarat's Sparkling Tribute: Surat, the city of diamonds, offers the god a necklace in the shape of the Ram temple. Created by the renowned jeweler, the masterpiece displays 5,000 American diamonds and two kilograms of silver, symbolizing dedication and artistry Scented Blessings: The 108-foot-tall incense stick, adorned with aromatic substances, is a symbol of perfection and goodness in Hinduism. This fragrant offering promises to fill the temple with heavenly fragrance.

Restated Faith: A specially designed 2,100 kgs of bell will soon toll in the temple courtyard, becoming a call to prayer and a profound symbol of unwavering faith.

Timeless Unity: The unique watch, which simultaneously displays time in eight countries, signifies Lord Rama’s universal appeal and the power of faith that unites across cultures and continents. Sweet Devotion from Hyderabad: A giant laddu weighing 1,265 kg will grace the temple with sweet devotions from Hyderabad, the chef’s love letter to Lord Rama.

Silk Symphony from Tamil Nadu: From Tamil Nadu comes a silk bed woven with threads of faith and artistic skill, showcasing the temple in all its ethereal glory.

Gatekeeper Forged in Aligarh: In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a huge 400-kilogram lock and key made of iron and bronze stands at the gates of the Ram temple as a symbol of unwavering faith.

Golden Footsteps from Hyderabad: Challa Srinivas Sastry embarks on an 8,000-km journey from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, offering golden sandals to Lord Rama, a testament to unwavering faith and love.

Beyond Material Offerings: Renowned artists provide beautiful murals, sculptures and graffiti, while countless volunteers and financial contributions from millions of devotees around the world transcend borders and demonstrate the enduring power of faith it unites the heart.

As the temple prepares to welcome its presiding deity, these acts of kindness stand as a testament to the unwavering devotion, infinite creativity and enduring unity of millions of Hindus around the world