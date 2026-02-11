Babri mosque will not be rebuilt till eternity: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the Babri mosque will never be built again, a remark that is set to invite protests and political heartburn in the Opposition camp.

Yogi Adityanath, addressing a public meeting in UP’s Barabanki, said that the Modi government as well as his administration have stood firm and steadfast in walking the talk, and they strived to fulfil the Ram Mandir pledge that the BJP espoused for years.

“Babri mosque will never be rebuilt till eternity, that day will never come,” CM Yogi said, roaring at the public rally.

The UP Chief Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of Babri mosque 2.0 pledge by former Trinamool legislator Humayun Kabir, who vowed to build a replica of the Babri structure in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

Yogi Adityanath said that the Sanatan tradition of the country will always be upheld, and those who harbour dreams of resurrecting the Babri structure will never succeed.

CM Yogi’s clear and firm message on a divisive issue like Babri is expected to set the tone for intense campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, where Assembly elections are slated this year. (IANS)

