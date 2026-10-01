Ballot voting instead of EVMs, pre-SIR rolls for future polls: INDIA bloc lists 6 demands

NEW DELHI: As the key stakeholders of the INDIA bloc met on Wednesday in the national capital for chalking out a roadmap for nationwide protests against the Election Commission's "flawed and partisan" approach, the Congress party called for the rollback of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that the "ballot belongs to people of the country".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing the INDIA bloc members in his opening speech, listed out six demands, stating that all the parties stand united on those issues.

"India's democratic system was built on the principle of one person, one vote, one value and that the principle was facing a serious threat," he said.

Putting forth six demands, Kharge called for going back to voting through ballot paper, instead of EVMs, thereby "ensuring the purity and sanctity of electorates' choice".

Kharge said, "First, the pre-SIR electoral roll should be used for future elections. Complete transparency in every electoral roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections."

Second, he called for due reasoning and an effective appeal mechanism before any legitimate voter is removed from the roll.

"Third, protection of eligible voters from exclusion caused by administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness. Fourth, voting through ballots instead of EVMs. Fifth, simple and accessible voter registration for our young citizens, particularly first-time voters," read the other demands.

The sixth demand is maintaining institutional accountability and the Election Commission that commands confidence across the political spectrum. Kharge also said that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly shown proof of 'vote chori' in multiple states from Haryana to Maharashtra, but the EC tried to gloss over it. "Instead of acknowledging our complaints, the Commission looked the other way. In a democracy, institutions must earn public trust through transparency," he stated. Echoing a common sentiment against alleged irregularities in EC's SIR exercise, the INDIA bloc allies asserted, "We will not allow transparency to be replaced by secrecy. And we will not allow the fundamental principle of our Republic -- one person, one vote, one value -- to be weakened." (IANS)

Also Read: Nadda hits out at Cong, INDIA bloc over SIR row; accuses opposition of spreading confusion