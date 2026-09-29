Nadda hits out at Cong, INDIA bloc over SIR row; accuses opposition of spreading confusion

NEW DELHI: Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday hit out at Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of lacking policies and vision and alleging that they were now devising new ways to spread confusion and anarchy across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said that while 140 crore Indians were working tirelessly to realise the vision of a developed India and the country's reputation was growing globally, Congress and the INDIA bloc were frustrated with the country's progress.

"Today, when 140 crore Indians are proving the resolve of a developed India through their tireless hard work, and India's fame is echoing on the global stage, unfortunately, Congress and the entire INDIA bloc are frustrated and hopeless seeing this progress of the country," he said. Nadda claimed that allegations made by the Opposition had repeatedly been countered by facts. "All the fabricated allegations of the Opposition have been repeatedly shattered on the touchstone of facts. From the Election Commission to the highest courts of the country, the air has been blown out of every single one of their lies," he said.

He alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create confusion in the country in the absence of policies and a clear vision. "When they lack policies and vision, they now plot new schemes to spread confusion and anarchy across the country. We all saw a few days ago how an uproar was created across the nation over a fabricated piece of news," Nadda said.

Referring to the ongoing political controversy surrounding the Election Commission, he accused the Opposition of attempting to undermine constitutional institutions.

"Now, when all members of the Election Commission exposed every lie they levelled, they are trying to ruin the atmosphere anew from scratch. Rahul Gandhi, listen with open ears: repeating a lie a hundred times does not make it the truth, nor does the truth get defeated," he said. (IANS)

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