Bangladesh: Jamaat's true face drives National Citizens Party (NCP) to the brink before polls

NEW DELHI: The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has promised to hold the much-anticipated elections on February 12.

The road ahead is not an easy one, as political alignments are changing rapidly, while the country is also dealing with a wave of violence. The National Citizens Party (NCP), which was formed by the students who led the protest to oust Sheikh Hasina, is currently in disarray.

The NCP, during its formation, was completely aligned towards the Jamaat-e-Islami, and now many within the party are questioning it. While some want to align with the Jamaat ahead of the elections, others feel that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would be a better bet. However, there is one section which does not want to be a part of both and has decided to contest the elections independently.

Bangladesh watchers say that the shift away from the Jamaat is not a sudden one. They have realized that with the Jamaat in control, it would be as good as giving the country away to Pakistan. They are not wrong in their thinking, the experts say.

The welcoming of the ISI, easing of visa norms and opening of the sea route to Pakistan are seen by many as a dangerous trend. They realize that the ISI is looking to make Bangladesh a terror launch pad against India. Experts also say that the same students who led the protests against Sheikh Hasina, citing anarchy, now realize that under the Jamaat, the country would be in a worse condition.

The country has been getting negative press for its failing economy, welcoming of Pakistan, targeting of the minorities and the unending violence. These students feel that if the Jamaat is at the helm, this would become a new normal in the country. There would be very little progress, and more attempts would be made to implement the Sharia law and turn the nation into an Islamic state. (IANS)

