Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s break with Jamaat boosts ties with India ahead of elections

NEW DELHI: Ties between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated following the removal of Sheikh Hasina and the rise of a Muhammad Yunus–led interim government, which India views as influenced by Jamaat-e-Islami. Despite this turbulence, New Delhi has worked to strengthen its relationship with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), recognising the strategic importance of stable ties with Dhaka. Although India and the BNP had strained relations when the latter was last in power, the BNP has reciprocated India’s recent outreach, understanding the regional benefits of cooperation. A major shift came when the BNP chose to contest upcoming elections without Jamaat-e-Islami, its previous ally. This decision aligns with India’s interests, given Jamaat’s alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI and its aim, alongside Pakistan, to reverse Bangladesh’s post-1971 trajectory. Signs of improved India–BNP relations were visible after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished BNP chief Khaleda Zia a speedy recovery. The BNP publicly thanked him, describing the message as a gesture of goodwill. Officials in New Delhi claim that this growing closeness—combined with the BNP’s strong chances in the February elections—has unsettled both Jamaat and Pakistan. With the Awami League barred from contesting, the political field is tilted toward the BNP. However, an Intelligence Bureau official warned that Jamaat and the ISI are attempting to influence the election process to keep Jamaat in control. A BNP victory would diminish Jamaat’s influence, curb its radical agenda, and restrict ISI activity in Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia’s critical health condition may further boost sympathy for the BNP. Meanwhile, BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, who has lived in London since 2008, has faced delays in returning home to see his mother. Although the Bangladesh government claims there is no restriction on his travel and that a temporary pass can be issued quickly, BNP leaders say Rahman wants a new Bangladeshi passport instead of a one-time pass. Officials believe the delay reflects insecurity within the interim administration, especially as Rahman is emerging as a leading political figure and possible future prime minister—an outcome Jamaat and the ISI oppose. (IANS)

Also Read: Bangladesh: Over 100 injured as rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) factions clash