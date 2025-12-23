Bangladesh turning into jungle of violence: BJP leaders express concern

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bangladesh, saying the ongoing violence and criminal activities must be stopped immediately for the sake of humanity and stability.

Reacting to recent incidents, Naqvi said the prevailing atmosphere reflected a dangerous breakdown of governance.

"What is happening in Bangladesh, and the way brutal criminals are operating, turning the country into a jungle of violence and crime, must be brought to an end. This is necessary for any nation or religion," Naqvi said.

He warned that continued silence from authorities in the face of atrocities would indicate a loss of control. "If such atrocities continue and the government keeps watching silently, it shows that the government has effectively become hostage to these forces," he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Minister Dilip Jaiswal said the situation in Bangladesh should not be viewed in isolation and hinted at external involvement aimed at regional destabilization. "The situation in Bangladesh cannot be understood so easily. There is Pakistan's involvement behind these incidents, and even behind Pakistan, there are certain forces. Their objective is to destabilize Nepal and Bangladesh to destabilize India," Jaiswal said.

The remarks come amid a series of disturbing incidents in Bangladesh. One such incident involved the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched by a mob following allegations of blasphemy at the garment factory where he worked.

According to reports, on the night of December 18, Das was beaten to death, his body hung from a tree and set on fire after accusations that he had insulted Islam.

However, Bangladeshi authorities have said there is no evidence to support the blasphemy claims. Company Commander of RAB-14 in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told leading Bangladeshi daily 'The Daily Star' that investigators found no proof that the deceased had posted or said anything offensive. "No evidence was found indicating that the deceased had written anything on Facebook that might have hurt religious sentiments," he said, adding that neither locals nor factory workers could confirm the allegations. (IANS)

