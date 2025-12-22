India dismisses Bangladesh media ‘propaganda’ over brief protest at Dhaka mission

New Delhi: India on Sunday dismissed “misleading propaganda” in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the “horrendous killing” of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal’s statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, which has triggered international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

“We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson emphasised that at no point was the security of the diplomatic mission compromised.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see,” he added. (ANI)

