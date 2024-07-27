Bangladeshi YouTuber Shows How To Enter India Illegally In Viral Video

GUWAHATI: A video of a Bangladeshi YouTuber showing how to enter India illegally without a passport or visa has taken the internet by storm and has caused quite a stir among netizens.

The controversial video, uploaded in the 'DH Travelling Info' YouTube channel, has gained traction and has gone viral, attracting more than a million views. It has also raised serious concerns regarding the porous nature of the Indo-Bangla border.

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen claiming that there is a way to enter India illegally without any documentation while showing himself crossing the border through hume pipes.