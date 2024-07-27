Bangladeshi YouTuber Shows How To Enter India Illegally In Viral Video

GUWAHATI: A video of a Bangladeshi YouTuber showing how to enter India illegally without a passport or visa has taken the internet by storm and has caused quite a stir among netizens.
The controversial video, uploaded in the 'DH Travelling Info' YouTube channel, has gained traction and has gone viral, attracting more than a million views. It has also raised serious concerns regarding the porous nature of the Indo-Bangla border.
In the video, the YouTuber can be seen claiming that there is a way to enter India illegally without any documentation while showing himself crossing the border through hume pipes.
He went on to reveal that the entry point to India goes through a village in Sunamganj District, located in the Sylhet division of Bangladesh. The footage showed the YouTuber navigating through a network of underground pipes to cross the border.
He was mesmerized by the scenic beauty of India and showered praises on its serene landscape throughout the video which disclosed about the illegal route in details.
His confident assertions and step-by-step guide has triggered a furore among social media users, who are demanding immediate action against him.
As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users appealed for content of this sort to be removed and urged that the monitoring should be significantly enhanced so as to prevent the spread of information that could jeopardize national security.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Border Security Force (BSF) had significantly stepped up security measures along the porous India-Bangladesh border in Tripura by deploying state-of-the-art surveillance technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras and facial recognition to deter infiltration, crimes and other illegal activities.
Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, the Frontier Inspector General of BSF Tripura, revealed that cutting-edge surveillance technology had been installed along the traditional patrolling routes.
This includes state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras and facial recognition tools. Moreover, the BSF had also bolstered manpower in sensitive border areas by increasing the number of troops.