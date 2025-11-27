Bangladesh’s request for Hasina’s extradition being examined: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday acknowledged that it has received Dhaka’s request on extradition of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also expressed India’s commitment to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, stability and inclusion.

When asked during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi about Bangladesh’s request for extradition of Sheikh Hasina, Jaiswal responded, “Yes, we have received the request and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.”

Bangladesh had written to India seeking extradition of Sheikh Hasina following the judgement of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on Sunday revealed the fresh diplomatic communication with India. However, he did not elaborate further, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

On November 17, Bangladesh’s ICT pronounced a death sentence for Sheikh Hasina after it found the former Prime Minister guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July 2024.

India had earlier made it clear that it has noted the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Hasina and remains committed to the best interests of the people of the neighbouring nation, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in the country.

“As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 17. (IANS)

