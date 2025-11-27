India supports peace efforts in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that India continues to back all efforts aimed at ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Addressing a weekly media briefing on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi has always called for sincere and practical engagement between the two parties through dialogue and diplomacy in order to find a solution to the conflict. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of this not being “an era of war.”

When asked about the latest peace plan compiled by the US with inputs from Russia and Ukraine, Jaiswal responded, “We have seen reports about the peace plan. This issue is still evolving as you would have seen. There are meetings which are being held. We are closely monitoring the developments in this regard. As you are aware, our Prime Minister has in the past and on several occasions, said that this is not an era of war and also called for the earliest possible secession of hostilities.”

“India has also advocated for sincere and practical engagement between the two parties and other key stakeholders through dialogue and diplomacy to find lasting solution to the conflict. We continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace to the region. Peace efforts were also discussed when External Affairs Minister visited Moscow and it was also discussed when he had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, the foreign minister, recently,” he added. (IANS)

