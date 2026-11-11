Begged Rajiv not to enter politics but did not stop Rahul: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi recalled that she had "begged" her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, not to enter politics but did not oppose her son Rahul Gandhi's decision to join politics, according to her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, released worldwide on Tuesday.

"Two decades earlier, I had begged Rajiv not to enter politics, not to throw himself and all of us into that menacing world. Now, it was my son's turn, and this time I did not resist it," she wrote.

Sonia Gandhi said Rahul had a long-standing interest in politics and deeply respected his father's courage in continuing public life despite looming threats. She added that Rahul had foreseen his father's end and had even argued with him over the risks.

Recalling the family's association with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Sonia said both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had maintained close ties with the constituency. Rajiv Gandhi had taken Rahul there during his school days to familiarise him with rural life, while Priyanka accompanied Sonia during elections, building strong relationships with party workers and residents.

She said Rahul, who pursued an MPhil in Development Studies at Cambridge, closely followed Indian politics while working abroad. After discussions with Sonia and Priyanka and considerable personal reflection, he decided to enter active politics despite the challenges of public life. In March 2004, Rahul announced that he would contest from Amethi, while Sonia shifted to neighbouring Rae Bareli. Sonia recalled that he won his first election by a handsome margin and enthusiastically took up his responsibilities, focusing on bringing businesses and industries to rural Amethi, following his father's approach. (IANS)

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