Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi over Kerala alliance remark

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding political alliances in Kerala, asserting that the people of the state are well aware of the ground reality.

"Entire Kerala knows the alliance is between whom. No matter what the PM says, everyone knows the truth," she told reporters.

The Congress leader also raised concerns over the ongoing West Asia conflict, urging the government to discuss it in Parliament.

"We are demanding a debate on the West Asia conflict, because the entire country is in trouble. Prices of gas cylinders have increased, and the challenges are rising," she stated.

"It is not right to do politics on a topic like war, but we do want solutions to the increasing challenges. That is why we are seeking a debate. The government should clearly state its preparedness so that we can work together on future strategies," she said. (ANI)

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