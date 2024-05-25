Bengal BJP activist Rotibala Ari murder case: FIR filed against 25 Trinamool workers

Kolkata: The police have finally registered an FIR against 25 Trinamool Congress workers in Nandigram in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district in connection with the brutal murder of woman BJP activist Rotibala Ari, said sources here on Friday.

Ari was murdered there on Thursday morning. The district police sources said the FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Manju Ari, the daughter of the deceased woman.

Manju has named these 25 ruling party workers. It is learnt that many of these Trinamool workers have escaped from the area after the attack on the BJP activists in which a woman was killed and seven others were injured.

The 25 Trinamool Congress workers named in the FIR include local heavyweight names like Sheikh Sufian, Sheikh Allahrazi, Khokon Shit and Debu Roy, among others.

Local people said that many of those named in the FIR started leaving the area after the local people started protesting there on Thursday morning by blocking roads and burning tyres. Even some of the shops owned by the ruling Trinamool Congress there were burnt down by the protesters. A huge police contingent present there had to resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, tension is continuing to prevail in Nandigram, especially at the epicentre of Sonachura area, where the murder of the woman BJP activist took place.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and the party legislator from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari accused the local police of making attempts to shield the accused in the case.

He said that the inspector-in-charge of the local police station had meetings with some of the accused after the incident took place.

Nandigram is one of the seven Assembly constituencies under the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, one of the eight constituencies from the state that is going to the polls in the sixth phase on Saturday. BJP’s candidate from Tamluk this time is the former judge of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay. (IANS)

