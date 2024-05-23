Will not accept Calcutta High Court order scrapping OBC status of several classes in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

North 24 Parganas: Hours after the Calcutta High Court cancelled OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will not accept the judgement and “OBC reservation continues and will always continue”.

Addressing a poll rally at Khardah under the Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, she attacked the BJP and also spoke about the court order.

“Even today I heard a judge passing an order, who has been very famous. The Prime Minister is saying that minorities will take away the Tapasheeli reservation, can this ever happen? Minorities can never touch the Tapasheeli or tribal reservation, but these mischievous people (BJP) get their work done through agencies, they have got the order through someone but I will not accept this opinion...Those who have given the order should keep it to themselves, we will not accept the opinion of BJP, OBC reservation continues and will always continue,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief also referred to the Calcutta High Court order last month in which it cancelled appointments of over 25,700 teachers and non-teaching staff made through State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in state-run schools.

She alleged that these teachers lost their jobs “due to BJP”

“When 26,000 people lost their jobs because of the BJP, I said that I would not accept it. Similarly, I am telling you today, that I do not accept this opinion,” she said.

“This [OBC reservation] was passed in cabinet and assembly, and there is a court verdict on the same. They are doing games ahead of elections with these things,” she added.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

The court has directed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act.

Those who were in the OBC list before 2010 will remain. However, after 2010, OBC nominations have been cancelled.

Approximately 5 lakh OBC certificates are set to be cancelled.

After 2010, those who have jobs under the OBC quota or are in the process of getting them cannot be excluded from the quota. There will be no impact on their job and they cannot be excluded from the quota.

Polling in West Bengal is being held in seven phases of Lok Sabha polls. Polling has already been done in five phases and the voting for the remaining two phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

