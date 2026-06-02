Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 35 BJP MLAs Take Oath, Suvendu Adhikari Government Gets Major Boost

KOLKATA: A total of 35 BJP MLAs were sworn in as Ministers at the Lok Bhavan on Monday, marking an expansion of the cabinet led by Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal.

This expansion comes over three weeks after the Suvendu Adhikari-led first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took oath in the state after winning the Assembly elections.

The 35 new ministers include 13 cabinet ministers -- Deepak Barman, Tapas Roy, Dr Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Arjun Singh, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Swapan Dasgupta, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Kalyan Chakraborty, Ajay Poddar, Dr Saradwat Mukherjee, Dudh Kumar Mondal and Anup Kumar Das.

However, their portfolios are yet to be announced.

With the induction of the three 13 new cabinet ministers, the total number of cabinet members in the new West Bengal government, including the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, increases to 19.

Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister on May 9. The five other cabinet members who took oath along with him on May 9 were Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtaniya and Khudiram Tudu.

Apart from these 13 cabinet members, three other BJP legislators also took oath as Ministers of State (independent charge). They are Indranil Khan, Malati Rava Roy and Rajesh Mamahato.

At the same time, 19 other BJP legislators took oath as Ministers of State. They are Joel Murmu, Hare Krishna Bera, Anandamay Barman, Ashok Dinda, Nadiar Chand Bauri, Vishal Lama, Shantanu Pramanik, Moumita Biswas Mishra, Umesh Ray, Purnima Chakravarty, Kaushik Chowdhury, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Dibakar Gharami, Amiya Kisku, Kalita Majhi, Gargi Das Ghosh, Biraj Biswas, Dipankar Jana and Sumana Sarkar. (IANS)

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