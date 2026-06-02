Assam University, Silchar (AUS) alumnus Anandamay Barman inducted into Bengal Government

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Anandamay Barman, the newly appointed Minister of State in the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal State Government, is an alumnus of Assam University, Silchar (AUS).

Barman, the BJP MLA from the Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) constituency, was inducted into the council of ministers by CM Adhikari on Monday. Barman is also the president of the BJP’s Siliguri organisational district.

Before entering active politics, Barman served as an assistant teacher at a government-aided high school. His academic foundation is anchored by a Master of Education degree obtained from Assam University, Silchar, in 2013.

Before his postgraduate degree at Assam University, he completed an MA in Bengali from the University of North Bengal in 2005 and later earned an MA in Political Science from Netaji Subhas Open University in 2020.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur University temporary workers demand fair wages and job security