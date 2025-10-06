Bengal landslides: Death toll rises to 20; rescue operations underway

KOLKATA: At least 20 people were killed and several others injured as torrential rain caused massive landslides across northern Bengal hill in West Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, road links and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

According to reports by NDRF and the district administration, deaths were reported from several locations -Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata and Mirik Lake area.

Stating that the loss of lives is tragic, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told media persons: "As of now the death toll is 20. It is likely to go up."

According to the NDRF statement, at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst-affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued from the area.

In Darjeeling, seven persons died and the rescue operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams, said a release by NDRF.

Hundreds of tourists, who had gone to the Darjeeling hills to enjoy Durga Puja holidays, have been left stranded.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and the number of deaths. She said she would visit north Bengal Monday to assess the situation.

"I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our state from outside.

"On Saturday night, there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused the disasters," said CM Banerjee. (IANS)

