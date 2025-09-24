Mamata Banerjee blames private power distribution utility for 7 electrocution deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday blamed the private power generation-cum-distribution utility, CESC Ltd, for the seven electrocution deaths in Kolkata. The deaths occurred due to the exposed electrical wires submerged in accumulated floodwater in pockets of the city during the nightlong rains.

“CESC should take responsibility for such deaths. They should immediately deploy their people on an emergency basis to prevent recurrence of similar tragedies,” the Chief Minister told a section of the media, giving her reactions on the electrocution deaths.

Besides power generation, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned CESC is responsible for power distribution in Kolkata and the adjacent district of Howrah, and for these two districts, the entity enjoys a total distribution monopoly.

Launching a scathing attack against the private power generation-cum-distribution utility, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that CESC would reap profit from West Bengal and engage in infrastructure modernisation activities in Rajasthan. She also said that despite her repeated reminders, the CESC management did not concentrate on modernisation activities in West Bengal.

She also said that it is the moral responsibility of the CESC management to provide jobs to at least one member from the families of each of the victims of electrocution deaths. However, at the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from the CESC management on the Chief Minister’s comments on the matter.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also urged the people of Kolkata and adjacent areas to avoid coming out of their houses as far as possible during the day. “I request the private companies not to deduct leaves of those employees who would not be able to attend the office on Tuesday. I request them to look into the matter from the humanitarian angle,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, in view of the weather conditions and the forecasts of continuing heavy showers for the next few days, the state school education department has decided to advance the festival holidays by two days from Wednesday.

“Considering the heavy rainfall last night and due to the forecast of inclement weather for the next two days, it has been decided by the competent authority that all the Government/Government Aided/Sponsored. Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Higher Secondary, Educational Institutions in the state (except Hill area), will remain closed on 24.9.2025 and 25.9.2025,” a notification issued by the state education department read. (IANS)

