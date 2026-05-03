Bengal: Re-polling in 15 booths peaceful; turnout at 86.90 percentage

KOLKATA: The re-polling for 15 polling booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, which started at 7 a.m. on Saturday, has concluded peacefully at 6 p.m. under blanket security coverage of central forces, assisted by personnel from the state police forces, with not a single report or complaint of poll-related tension, violence, or disruption surfacing from anywhere.

The average polling percentage across all 15 polling booths combined stood at 86.90 till 5 p.m. The average polling percentage for the 11 polling booths under the Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituency stood at 86.11 till 5 p.m.

On the other hand, the average polling percentage in the four polling booths under Diamond Harbour constituency had been 87.60 till the same period, as per figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal.

The final polling percentage can be determined after the final tabulation, either later on Saturday or on Sunday morning. However, an insider from the Chief Electoral Officer's office said they expect the final average polling percentage across the 15 polling booths that went for re-polling to cross 90, which is quite high for re-polling. (IANS)

Also Read: West Bengal polls: Re-polling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas on May 2