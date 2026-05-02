West Bengal polls: Re-polling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas on May 2

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced re-polling at 15 polling booths in two Assembly constituencies, Magrahat (Paschim) and Diamond Harbour, both in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Of the 15 polling booths where re-polling will be held on Friday, 11 are in Magrahat (Paschim), and 4 are in Diamond Harbour. Polling in both these Assembly constituencies was conducted in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29. According to a statement issued by the Election Commission of India on Friday afternoon, the decision for re-polling for these 15 polling booths under these two Assembly constituencies had been taken based on reports from the returning officers for the said polling stations and the general observers following complaints of large-scale electoral malpractices on the polling day. (IANS)

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