Bengaluru cafe blast: Suspect’s identity traced, to be arrested soon, says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that the identity of the man suspected to be behind the blast at a cafe here has been traced, adding the accused would be arrested “in a few hours”.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said that the blast that occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s IT hub Whitefield on Friday was due to an improvised explosive device (IED). At least 10 people were injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, his deputy Shivakumar said: “We are confident that he (suspect) will be tracked in a few hours. Our officers are very capable... his facial features have been observed, and more or less, he has been identified. At an appropriate time, our police officers will speak to the media.”

The blast took place at around 1.15 p.m., when most customers were having lunch in the cafe.

On this, Shivakumar further said: “One youth during lunch hour arrived at the cafe, ate Rava idli and kept a bag near a tree, and left. After one hour, a low intensity blast happened. The timer was fixed to the bomb by the youth.

“Ten people were injured, the explosion had made a huge sound. The CCTV has captured the entire visuals of the blast. The accused had come by bus. After alighting from the bus, he came here. All his movements have come to our notice,” the Deputy CM said.

“Seven to eight teams have been formed. We have met the patients and we will take care of their medical care. An investigation is being done from all angles,” Shivakumar said.

He further said: “We don’t want any politics in the incident. It is about the image of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will protect that at any cost. Nobody in Bengaluru needs to panic.” (IANS)

