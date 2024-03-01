New Delhi : Himalayan Glaciers Threatened with 75% Ice Loss Projected by 2100, Imperiling Asia

NEW DELHI: The Himalayas which is the home to the world’s third largest glacier, is currently facing catastrophic glacier losses, as per a new report that has revealed the statistics. According to India's State of Environment 2024 report, the region faces a premature total loss of 75% of its ice by the end of this century. This as a result is threatening the livelihoods of about 2 billion who are solely dependent on these glaciers for their livelihoods.

As per report that is featured highlights India’s dramatic natural disasters in the Himalayan region between 2013 and 2022. Increased incidence of floods, landslides and thunderstorms, especially in the Himalayan states, are alarming indicators of factors a emerging environmental problems which is directly related to development.

Kiran Pandey who is the head of CSE's environmental division stated that the high frequency and severity of these disasters, resulting in significant loss of life and property. As the consequences extend beyond harm immediate which threatens the sustainable livelihoods of the 2 billion people particularly in Asia continent, on which they depend hugely on these glacial effluents.

The formation of the new glaciers due to cloudburst increases the risk of flooding, while climate change in the Himalayas causes changes in vegetation types, with migration averaging 11 m to 54 per decade, further increasing the risk.

However in the same manner, in addition to ice loss, the Himalayan permafrost is declining, especially in the western region, where about 8,340 sq km of land was lost between 2002-04 and 2018-20 This melting this contributes to earthquakes, causing serious damage to businesses and homes.

This central report warns of a dangerous path, with 40% of the Himalayan glaciers already gone and projections suggesting a likely loss of 75% by the end of the century urgent and decisive action is needed to prevent destruction. Izabella Koziel who is the Deputy Director-General of ICIMOD, states the urgent need of action to protect the Himalayas and the billions of lives that depend on this vital ecosystem.

