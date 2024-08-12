Bengaluru Woman Slams Air India Over Rescheduled US Flight

NEW DELHI: A Bengaluru-based travel influencer Loveleen Arun, has publicly condemned Air India after airline rescheduled her Delhi-San Francisco flight from August 18 to August 22 with no prior warning. Arun took to social media to voice her frustration. She highlighted what she described as "high-handedness" and a lack of empathy from airline.

In her post on X dated August 12, Arun recounted ordeal faced by passengers affected by sudden change. Initially Air India’s rescheduling left many travelers, including Arun scrambling for alternatives. Following backlash, airline offered an alternative flight on August 17 with a complex route: Delhi-Mumbai-San Francisco. This option however, required passengers to endure a 10-hour layover in Delhi.

Arun who was already in Bengaluru and other passengers requested a more convenient route of Bengaluru-Mumbai-San Francisco to avoid extended layover. This request was "categorically denied" by Air India, according to Arun. She expressed her frustration over airline’s inflexibility. The inconvenience caused by disrupted travel plans only added to her discontent.

"First you cancel flights at whim and then don’t try even slight bit to help your clients. Just no empathy whatsoever Money lost in booking cancelling and re-booking domestic flights is another matter altogether," Arun wrote in her initial post. The post quickly gained traction. It garnered over 21000 views.

In response to Arun's complaints, Air India issued an apology. They requested her booking details to investigate further. Despite this Arun's dissatisfaction persisted. She criticized airline's customer service in a follow-up post. She described her interactions with Air India's call center as unhelpful and ineffective. She noted that despite the airline changing her PNR to a new route, call center representatives were unable to address her concerns. They could not help with seat availability and ticket changes effectively.

Social media users have resonated with Arun’s plight. They reflect on financial and emotional toll of abrupt flight cancellations. They also mention the subsequent delays in refunds. Many expressed sympathy for passengers. They cite added financial strain from last-minute bookings and prolonged refund processes.

One user remarked on the irony of the situation saying, “One would imagine that BLR-BOM-SFO would be easier for them to provide as there is direct connector” This incident has sparked broader discussion on social media about challenges passengers face when airlines make last-minute changes to international flights.