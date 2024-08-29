Bengaluru: Woman Wakes Up To Find Friend Lying Dead Next To Her

BENGALURU: In a spine-chilling incident that sent shockwaves among the locals, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over a marital dispute.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old B Navyashree, who worked as a choreographer and lived with her husband Kiran, a cab driver.
The gruesome incident was reported when Navyashree's friend Aishwaraya found her lying in a pool of blood next to her in bed. The chilling scene unfolded at Navyashree's house in Vishweshwaraiah Layout, Kengeri.
Aishwarya, who works with a real estate firm in RR Nagar, screamed in shock and disbelief after seeing her friend's throat slit.
A traumatized Aishwarya informed the police about the harrowing ordeal that she experienced. The victims husband Kiran has been considered as the prime suspect in Navyashree's brutal murder.
During investigation, Aishwaraya, who was Navyashree's childhood friend, revealed that her fried tied the knot with Kiran despite stiff opposition from their families.
However, differences cropped up between the couple over the last one year as Kiran felt insecure about his wife's social status. Kiran wanted Navyashree to change her profession, but she didn't agree to it. He also suspected her fidelity and often fought with her. Kiran used to regularly check Navyashree's mobile phone, which irritated her.
On Tuesday, Navyashree called Aishwaraya over to her home and shared the details of her marital discord with her, expressing her helplessness.
Both went to RR Nagar in the evening to seek advice from Sunil, the victim's friend who suggested that she should approach police for help.
Aishwaraya then stayed back at Navyashree's home to give her company. Both of them had beer before Kiran joined them for dinner. Subsequently, a fight broke out between the couple, compelling Aishwaraya to intervene to calm down the situation.
Around midnight, Navyashree and Aishwaraya went to sleep in one room, while Kiran went to another room. In the morning, neighbours were alarmed, when Aishwaraya screamed upon realising that her friend was lying dead next to her.
The neighbours rushed in and alerted the police control room. By that time, Kiran had fled the house. He was later arrested.
