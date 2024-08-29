Bengaluru: Woman Wakes Up To Find Friend Lying Dead Next To Her

BENGALURU: In a spine-chilling incident that sent shockwaves among the locals, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over a marital dispute.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old B Navyashree, who worked as a choreographer and lived with her husband Kiran, a cab driver.

The gruesome incident was reported when Navyashree's friend Aishwaraya found her lying in a pool of blood next to her in bed. The chilling scene unfolded at Navyashree's house in Vishweshwaraiah Layout, Kengeri.

Aishwarya, who works with a real estate firm in RR Nagar, screamed in shock and disbelief after seeing her friend's throat slit.