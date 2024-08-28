Kolkata: Controversy Deepens as IMA Suspends Former RG Kar Principal Amidst Ongoing Investigation

KOLKATA: The Indian Medical Association has suspended the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered in a Kolkata-based institution. This strong action by the IMA comes after its Disciplinary Committee took serious note of grievances by the victim's family against Dr. Ghosh, accusing him of being uncaring and insensitive while handling the incident.

In the suspension order issued to him, IMA reminded one and all of the written complaints by the victim's parents, stating their disapproval of Dr. Ghosh's conduct during the crisis. The association observed that some words had been retracted and an attempt made to whitewash per whims and fancies of Ghosh, which, according to it, do not fulfil the expected standards of someone in his position. Stringent action against Ghosh has also been demanded by the Bengal wing of the IMA, among several other medical associations.

It said, in other words, "The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association." This marks a major escalation in the ongoing controversy.

Outrage following the tragedy on August 9 saw Dr. Ghosh resign as principal of RG Kar Medical College in a matter of days, on August 12. The saga, however, continued when Ghosh was also soon named principal of another state-run institution, the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The present appointment raised many eyebrows because such swift and non-transparent action was demonstrated on an issue that was never cleared from the allegations he had.

Public outcry was immediate over this move, and protests flared, leading to the withdrawal of his new appointment. The events have moved at such a rapid pace that they have only fanned the flames of this issue, wherein many have called for a comprehensive probe into Dr. Ghosh's conduct not only with regard to the trainee doctor's tragic death but also in the wider management of the hospital.

Adding to his woes, Dr. Ghosh is under the scanner for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure at the RG Kar Medical College. This corruption allegation, along with mishandling such a highly sensitive criminal case, has tainted his reputation and indeed disparages the sincere efforts to streamline the accountability mechanisms of state-run medical institutions.