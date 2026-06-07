Bhangar blast prime suspect, former TMC MLA Saokot Molla, produced before NIA Court

KOLKATA: Former TMC MLA Saokot Molla, the prime suspect in West Bengal's Bhangar bomb blast case, was produced before the NIA Court on Saturday. The case pertains to a crude bomb explosion that occurred during the manufacturing process ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The blast had claimed the life of one of the bomb makers and caused injuries to others involved.

Molla, who had been on the run, was picked up from the state's South 24 Parganas district following continued searches by NIA as part of its investigation in the case.

The fourth accused to be arrested in the case, the ex MLA, was the key conspirator who had directed the other accused to make the bomb, NIA found during the investigation. Molla had also directed other accused to tamper with the scene of the explosion, the probe has further revealed. His arrest came soon after another accused, Sainur Molla, who had transported the deceased and the injured around in his Scorpio vehicle after the blast, was apprehended. (ANI)

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