Bengal judicial officers’ hostage case: NIA court sends 15 more accused to 14-day custody

KOLKATA: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kolkata on Tuesday remanded 15 more accused persons arrested by the central agency officers in connection with the West Bengal judicial officers' hostage case earlier this year to 14 days of judicial custody. In the night-long operations started from Monday night which continued till Tuesday morning, the NIA sleuths arrested these 15 individuals accused in connection with the April 1 incident in which seven judicial officers were held hostage during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase at Mothabari in Malda district.

After arresting them following nightlong raids and search operations from various places at Mothabari and Kaliachak in Malda district, the NIA sleuths brought the 15 accused to the state capital of Kolkata and presented them at a special court of the NIA in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the judge of the special court remanded these 15 accused in the case to 14 days of judicial custody.

With the arrests of these 15 accused persons, the total number of arrests in the case had increased to 65. These judicial officers were appointed by Justice Sujoy Paul, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, and were working to dispose of the names on the judicial adjudication list under consideration by the SIR. (IANS)

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