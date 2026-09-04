Bharat NCAP 2.0 to roll out in 2027, safe drivers may get rewards, violators risk licence: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government is working on a graded points system for driving licences and vehicle registration as part of efforts to improve road safety in the country.

Addressing the 66th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari said road safety remains a major concern for India, which continues to record a very high number of road accidents.

Under the proposed system, traffic violations would result in points being deducted from a driver's licence. If the deductions cross a prescribed threshold, the licence could be suspended and eventually cancelled.

At the same time, the government is considering a system of rewarding responsible motorists by awarding them "good" points. Drivers accumulating good points could receive incentives from insurance companies and other benefits, Gadkari said. "This is a very important and good scheme. Every offence will cut points on the driving licence, and after a particular limit the licence will get suspended or even cancelled further. However, people with good points will get incentives from insurance companies and other benefits," the minister said.

Gadkari also highlighted the need to strengthen safety standards for buses. He said accidents involving buses claimed 3,855 lives in 2024, underlining the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations. (IANS)

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Nitin Gadkari, Seeks Faster Restoration of Flood-Damaged Highways