Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls for ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally on Sept 1

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the ongoing investigation into the alleged mass burial incident at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case is currently being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Announcing a large-scale 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, the BJP said the event aims to mobilise public support and press for an NIA probe.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state office, Jagannath Bhavan, BJP Karnataka president and MLA BY Vijayendra said an NIA investigation would instil public confidence and ensure transparency. He called upon the entire Hindu community across the state to participate in this event to protest against actions that have allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments and to demand an NIA investigation.

On September 1, devotees are requested to visit local temples in their towns and villages, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. According to the party's statement, a massive gathering will take place at 2:00 PM in Dharmasthala to raise awareness about the issue and issue a warning to the state government.

"The government's handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy," the BJP state president said. He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner. (ANI)

