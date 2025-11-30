National News

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda attends Sardar@150 March, praises Patel’s legacy

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Saturday attended the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ in Vadodara, Gujarat,
JP Nadda
Published on

VADODARA: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Saturday attended the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ in Vadodara, Gujarat, and highlighted the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to unite the country. Addressing the event, JP Nadda highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle. “Today we talk about Viksit Bharat, but the India we see today is only possible because of the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. From past generations to future ones, Sardar Patel will always be remembered. After Gandhi’s call for the Independence struggle, he left his profession as a barrister and a comfortable life. He fought for farmers’ rights and stood against the British, opposing the brutal taxes that were imposed on them,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister JP Nadda highlights India’s global leadership in medicines

JP Nadda
Sardar@150

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com