Union Minister JP Nadda highlights India’s global leadership in medicines

NEW DELHI: The 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), themed ‘Power of Partnerships,’ organised on Thursday in New Delhi, celebrating the collective strength of collaboration between industry and government, science and technology, and policy and practice in driving innovation, expanding access, and strengthening quality healthcare.

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, JP Nadda lauded OPPI for six decades of contribution to India’s Pharma sector. He noted that this year’s theme reflects the national governance ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. Highlighting India’s significant progress over the last decade, he underlined the country’s role in supplying medicines to more than 200 countries, meeting a major share of the US and UK generic medicine demand, and fulfilling 60 per cent of global vaccine requirements. He further highlighted landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, providing health protection to over 600 million people, and the Jan Aushadhi Kendras that have substantially reduced the cost of essential medicines.

Nadda emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as a global research and digital innovation hub, with over 1,600 Global Capability Centres, including several in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, driving cutting-edge development. Outlining priorities for the next decade, he called for reducing dependence on imported critical APIs, strengthening self-reliance, and transitioning from being the “pharmacy of the world” to the “laboratory of the world.”(ANI)

