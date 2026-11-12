Bharatiya Janata Party slams Kirti Azad over remarks on Lord Ram

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticised the Mamata-Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad over his remarks on Lord Ram, urging him not to defame the deity's name. The BJP leaders also alleged that Azad's behaviour and views had changed after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Speaking to IANS, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said, "Do not defame Lord Ram's name. What Lord Ram did for his wife is an example for the entire world. Did anyone ever complain about it? Did Mata Sita ever go to the Mamata-Trinamool Congress office and tell Didi (Mamata Banerjee), or did any member of her family tell her that she had been treated unjustly?..."

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised Azad, saying that his views had changed after joining the Mamata-Trinamool Congress.

"After joining the Mamata-Trinamool Congress, his (Kirti Azad's) behaviour and views have changed. Everyone reveres Lord Ram, and people in Bihar have even greater devotion to him because he was Bihar's son-in-law. Mata Sita ji belongs to Bihar, and a grand temple dedicated to her is also being built in Sitamarhi. By making such remarks about Lord Ram, he is trying to please Mamata ji," Hussain said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awdhesh Prasad also disapproved of Azad's remarks, describing them as inappropriate and condemnable.

"Such statements and such thinking are inappropriate and condemnable. Making such remarks or spreading such views about any deity is not right," he said.

The Mamata-Trinamool Congress MP had sparked a political controversy on Tuesday after questioning the reverence accorded to Lord Ram and expressing his unwillingness to visit temples dedicated to the deity, citing the treatment of Goddess Sita.

"Is Lord Ram the only God among the 3,200 crore deities in our country? I will never go there because Lord Ram abandoned his wife, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha and sent Maa Sita away from his home. Why should I go? I belong to the birthplace of Maa Sita. She was the daughter of Mithila. Maa Sita is my mother. For every person belonging to Mithila, Maa Sita is a mother. You sent her away along with two small, innocent children, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha. Maryada Purushottam?... What kind of Maryada is this? What should I tell children? I visit Kamakhya Temple. I worship Maa Kali. Maa Kali is my goddess. My father was a devotee of Maa Durga, and I am a devotee of Goddess Kali. People regard him as Maryada Purushottam, but I will not go because Maa Sita was my mother. I belong to Mithila. Should I not fight for my mother? I certainly will, and I will not go there. I visit Kali Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali, Kalighat and the Kali Temple in Delhi, located at Gol Market. Does that mean I am not a Hindu," Azad said. (IANS)