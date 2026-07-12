Only Hindus have a right to speak on Ram Temple, Lord Ram: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Moradabad: Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday said that only Hindus have the right to speak about the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Lord Ram, alleging that opposition parties have no moral authority to comment on the issue as they never supported the temple’s construction.

Speaking to IANS, Krishnam accused the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP), and other opposition parties of trying to use the Ram Temple issue for political gains ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He claimed they were attempting to mislead and divide Hindus, believing that a united Hindu community would hurt their electoral prospects.

Backing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks that previous governments had planned attacks on temples, Krishnam said the SP had a history of targeting temples and supported the Chief Minister’s statement.

Responding to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s assertion that Sanatan Dharma and socialism are similar, Krishnam dismissed the claim, saying Akhilesh had little connection with the ideals of socialism. He compared Akhilesh’s association with socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia to Rahul Gandhi’s association with Mahatma Gandhi.

On the Union Home Ministry’s reported guidelines regarding “Vande Mataram,” Krishnam described the slogan as the soul of India’s freedom movement. He said every Indian should proudly say “Vande Mataram” and added that the guidelines would strengthen national unity and reinforce the spirit of patriotism.

Reacting to controversial remarks by All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi, Krishnam said Islam teaches respect for women and alleged that Rashidi’s comments reflected a lack of understanding of the religion’s true values.

He also supported the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Committees, stating that any board constituted under the Constitution belongs to the nation and that every Indian has the right to be a member of and serve on such bodies. (IANS)

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